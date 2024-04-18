Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Tough market for steel companies, Trump shares plunge, Fonterra to use Sharesies for trading

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Analysts have downgraded Vulcan Steel this week.

Analysts have downgraded Vulcan Steel this week.

Forsyth Barr has downgraded Vulcan Steel from outperform to neutral on the tough economic environment, although it has kept its target price at $9.60.

Analysts Rohan Koreman-Smit and Paul Koraua said the operating environment for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business