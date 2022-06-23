Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Is the call for Fletcher Building board to resign justified?

7 minutes to read
Could Fletcher Building have predicted the huge demand for Gib? Photo / Natalie Slade

Could Fletcher Building have predicted the huge demand for Gib? Photo / Natalie Slade

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

The call from the Shareholders' Association and KiwiSaver provider Simplicity for the chair of Fletcher Building to resign over the Gib board crisis has raised eyebrows among some institutional investors.

While the Gib supply issue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.