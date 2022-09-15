Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: How Sharesies plans to entice new companies to list on the NZX

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Susannah Batley, Head of Equity Capital Markets and Company Partnerships from Sharesies. Photo / Dean Purcell

Susannah Batley, Head of Equity Capital Markets and Company Partnerships from Sharesies. Photo / Dean Purcell

This year is looking like one of the few in which New Zealand's share market could see no initial public offers.

But retail investor platform Sharesies is trying to change that.

Susannah Batley, head of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.