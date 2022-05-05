Voyager 2021 media awards
Stock Takes: Graeme Hart's packaging boost, Xero's sell-off and Mainfreight due an upgrade?

7 minutes to read
Cannabis stocks have fallen out of favour with investors. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By Jamie Gray and Tamsyn Parker

Pactiv lifts

Graeme Hart's US packaging giant, Pactiv Evergreen, enjoyed a lift in revenue and earnings in the first quarter.

Net revenue came to US$1.5 billion for the quarter, up 28 per cent on the

