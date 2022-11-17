Voyager 2022 media awards
Stock Takes: ANZ’s bumper dividend

Tamsyn Parker
ANZ has paid a bumper dividend after the RBNZ lifted restrictions. Photo / Steven McNicholl

ANZ’s shareholders will be laughing all the way to the bank after its New Zealand arm paid a bumper dividend this year following restrictions put in place by the Reserve Bank were removed in July.

