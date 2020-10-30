Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: It's when, not if, world kicks our assets

6 minutes to read

Like Tony Stark in his Iron Man suit, investors seem to think they can take whatever the world throws at them right now. Photo / Marvel

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION:

There is something weird about how we are collectively viewing economic risk right now.

The latest world news is grim. In the Northern Hemisphere, as temperatures drop and Covid-19 surges again, much of Europe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.