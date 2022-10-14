Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: Government on agricultural emissions - Can't see the food for the trees

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Under the Government's plan, sheep and beef farmers will sell up and rural communities will decline, to be replaced by pine forests, Steven Joyce writes. Photo / NZME

Under the Government's plan, sheep and beef farmers will sell up and rural communities will decline, to be replaced by pine forests, Steven Joyce writes. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

With this week's announcement on reducing agricultural emissions, you have to wonder whether this Government has a political and economic death wish.

Let's start with the politics. Their earlier decision to place a gun

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business