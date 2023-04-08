Voyager 2022 media awards
Steven Joyce: Governing in the age of the social-media mob

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Politics in the age of social media is often an ugly beast. Just look around over the last fortnight. The Posie Parker visit, the martyrdom or otherwise of Donald Trump, the opposing views on

