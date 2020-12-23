Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stamford Plaza seeks $270,000 from Grasshopper Bar and Restaurant

4 minutes to read

Eduardo Viterbo, owner of the Grasshopper. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland's Stamford Plaza is seeking $270,000 from a restaurant which has operated in its premises for many years but shut down in the last few weeks.

Marika Eastwick-Field, a Russell McVeagh partner representing the hotel,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.