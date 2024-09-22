Ormiston Hospital chief executive Deb Boyd said the new Da Vinci robot would be used for urology, general and gynaecological surgery.
“This is very precision-driven surgery, so a robot is the gold standard for treating patients with certain procedures,” she said.
The hospital was purpose-built in 2008 as a stand-alone, three-level building, but the new addition is at a perpendicular angle.
Hockly said more space meant residents who needed endoscopy and other surgical procedures would no longer be forced to go to the city or North Shore.
“Endoscopy is becoming a more common procedure. We’ve got some of the worst gut health and other problems in this country. Obesity is part of it, but we haven’t had the preventive procedures via imaging or scans, getting people diagnosed earlier and sooner. The public and private medical service had under-serviced demand for endoscopy,” Hockly said.
At Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital, Vital’s tenants were expanding their endoscopy services in an investment worth nearly $170m, he said.
Vital, with partner associates Healthcare Holdings and Evolution Healthcare, is also expanding capacity at Endoscopy Auckland in Epsom. That facility is doubling its size in the $32.2m expansion.