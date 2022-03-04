Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Stalled Remuera townhouse project gets green light, builders to return to site

4 minutes to read
The townhouses at 44 Ventnor Rd, which are nearly done and now to be finished. Photo / Supplied

The townhouses at 44 Ventnor Rd, which are nearly done and now to be finished. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

An almost-finished but stalled 13-unit Auckland townhouse project, frozen by court order for months, has been granted a stay of execution.

Developer Kurt Gibbons has won two new consent decisions, allowing him to finish the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.