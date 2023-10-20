Voyager 2023 media awards

S&P warns National’s bid to ditch Three Waters could downgrade councils’ credit ratings

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
S&P is wary that regardless of who owns the country's water assets, the investment required to upgrade them will come at a massive cost. Photo / Mark Mitchell

S&P Global Ratings warns local councils’ credit ratings risk being downgraded under National’s plan to ditch Three Waters, which could make it even more expensive for them to borrow.

National wants to restore councils’ ownership

