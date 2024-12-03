Advertisement
SolarZero collapse: Angry tradies want to rip solar panels off roofs

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
Workers from SolarZero protesting outside BlackRock's Auckland office last Friday. Liquidators says it's still too early to say if there will be funds to pay secured creditors. Photo / Dean Purcell

  • The first liquidators’ report, released late Tuesday, revealed SolarZero collapsed owing at least $40 million to more than 700 creditors, including 173 staff owed $1.8m in holiday pay.
  • There was also a ray of home. The liquidators said since their appointment they have received expressions of interest from parties seeking to buy all or part of the SolarZero business.
  • Some 15,500 Solar Zero customers have been protected with most of their 25-year, no cash-up-front, pay-per-month contracts being securitised as debt held by two special-purpose vehicles, was placed in Public Trust control shortly before the liquidation.

SolarZero liquidators have moved to seize solar panel stock from contract installers.

“But some of our members are saying ‘We won’t relinquish stocks’,” Master Electricians chief executive Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler told the Herald.

The hardware could be held hostage until SolarZero - or the liquidators now in control of the BlackRock-owned

