Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Social media surveillance included Kiwis' private messages sent to Government

7 minutes to read
Private company Annalect provided the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet with some 231 "social listening" reports, at a cost of more than a quarter of a million dollars. Photo / 123rf

Private company Annalect provided the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet with some 231 "social listening" reports, at a cost of more than a quarter of a million dollars. Photo / 123rf

Kate MacNamara
By
Kate MacNamara

Business Journalist

Controversial social media surveillance commissioned by the Government analysed New Zealanders' private messages to Government sites without their knowledge, and contrary to the officials' descriptions of the work.

Private company Annalect (now Resolution, controlled by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.