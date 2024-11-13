Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Social media ban on kids and the ‘illusion of explanatory depth’ - Dr Eric Crampton

By Dr Eric Crampton
Chief economist with The New Zealand Initiative·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Australia wants to penalise social media companies if users younger than 16 can access those platforms. Photo / 123RF

Australia wants to penalise social media companies if users younger than 16 can access those platforms. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS:

Dr Eric Crampton is chief economist with The New Zealand Initiative.

OPINION

If you think you understand something pretty well, here’s a fun exercise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Explain in detail how the thing works, including how one part causes another part to move. You might quickly find that you do

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business