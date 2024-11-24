“We have focused on a unique set of funds that not only provide investors with new types of exposure, but are also liquid, meaning that investors can build a position over time, or if needed sell down,” he said.
He said Snowball was eliminating the traditionally high barriers to entry and lowering the minimum investment levels required to invest in these important asset classes.
Snowball, which was founded in 2012, has so far raised $200 million from its 55,000-strong investor base.
The company is offering access to Federation Alternative Investments II (F2) from Federation Asset Management, a private equity firm.
This fund offers access to a diverse portfolio of Asia Pacific mid-market private companies, spanning different stages of maturity and industries.
It is also offering exposure to Salt Funds’ Long Short Fund, which specialises in actively seeking to maximise returns while managing the risks of the investment.
Snowball is also targeting the private debt Private Debt Fund, which offers access to private credit markets, providing an opportunity to earn income from loans to private companies.
As an asset class, private credit encompasses all forms of non-bank lending, Snowball said.
“It has seen significant growth internationally post-GFC as banks continue to pull back from lending to small to medium-sized businesses due to tighter regulatory capital requirements,” it said.
Snowball was one of the first companies to acquire an equity crowdfunding licence from the New Zeeland Financial Marketing Authority (FMA), launching its first fund in 2014.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.
