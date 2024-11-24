Snowball is expanding its offer to take in funds that specialise in private equity. Photo / Supplied

Online investment platform Snowball is expanding its offering to provide investors with exposure to managed funds that have previously not been widely accessible.

Snowball, which wants to become a one-stop platform for retail and wholesale investors, said it would provide access to asset classes such as private equity, private credit, “long-short funds”, and other alternative investment strategies.

“These asset classes play an important role in a well-constructed investment portfolio, providing the potential for enhanced returns, increased diversification, and combatting volatility that is inherent in the stock market,” the company, one of the first in New Zealand to specialise in crowdfunding, said.

Private market and alternative assets are set to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, from US$13 trillion ($22 trillion) in 2023 to over US$60 trillion by 2032, Snowball said.

Co-founder and managing director of Snowball, Simeon Burnett, said these types of funds were an important and sometimes large part of an investor’s portfolio but were are often only available to institutional investors or high net worth investors with high minimum investment levels required.