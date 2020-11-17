Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Revealed: SMEs hit the hardest by Covid-19 pandemic

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many small firms. Photo / Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many small firms. Photo / Getty Images

New research shows that businesses with a two- to five-year tenure have been the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey commissioned by Yellow New Zealand has found that 74 per cent of small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business