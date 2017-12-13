Foxton is about to be the hottest destination for wakeboard enthusiasts in New Zealand as Off the Loop opens this Saturday.
It's the third cable wakeboard park to open in New Zealand, where boarders get the opportunity to ride two different pools. The longest one is 180 metres.
Off the Loop co-founder Dean Stella said the dream had been in the pipeline for years.
"Like most good things, it started with a beer at the beach," he said.
"When you've got no wind and you're waiting for it to come you start dreaming up ideas."