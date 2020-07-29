Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Election 2020: Small business community reacts: National's $30,000 KiwiSaver start-up scheme

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
National Party leader Judith Collins reveals small business policy to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Small business industry leaders says National's small business policy to allow Kiwis to withdraw up $20,000 from their KiwiSaver to start a business is a smart move - but retirement experts warn it is risky.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business