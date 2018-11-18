Children who attend Cathay Future kindergarten with Wahiki Creamery ice cream. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland company which uses coconuts instead of milk to make its ice cream has signed a deal to supply Asia's biggest childcare centre with its sweet treat.

Wahiki Creamery has so far sold 6500 tubs of its dairy-free ice cream to Cathay Future, which owns and operates kindergarten centres throughout China and Asia which has 20,000 children enrolled.

Wahiki prides itself on being vegan and low in sugar, and made its debut at China's annual ice cream trade show last month where it received a healthy reception.

"People kept saying 'this is great for kids,'" chief executive Haman Shahpari said.

While ice cream is not sold - or permitted - in daycare centres and primary schools in New Zealand, in China it's sold through in-house canteens.