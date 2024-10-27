Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Zoop - the sustainable sunscreen with a family foundation

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read
John Heseltine is the founder of ZOOP, an all-natural sunscreen company. It was inspired by John's daughter who was allergic to all other sunscreens. He set out to create a sustainable, sensitive sunscreen designed for planet and people.

John Heseltine is the founder of ZOOP, an all-natural sunscreen company. It was inspired by John's daughter who was allergic to all other sunscreens. He set out to create a sustainable, sensitive sunscreen designed for planet and people.

John Heseltine, founder of Zoop, talks to Tom Raynel about the inspiration behind his all-natural sunscreen company, and what goes into protecting our skin from sun damage.

What is Zoop?

Zoop is redesigning and reimagining sunscreen. Our key message and our key tagline is that we are sensitive sunscreen. So

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business