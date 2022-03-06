Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Travel start-up Tripwell betting on a post-Covid overseas travel boom

9 minutes to read
Nick MacAvoy and Hayley Gray, co-founders of online travel platform Tripwell. Photo / Supplied

Nick MacAvoy and Hayley Gray, co-founders of online travel platform Tripwell. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Kiwi duo Hayley Gray and Nick MacAvoy discuss why now is the perfect time to be launching an online travel platform targeting the influencer market and how raising $2-3 million will fund its international expansion.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.