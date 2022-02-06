Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Mini themed photoshoots keep business humming for family photographers

8 minutes to read
Kirsty and Adam Ferris, owners of photography business WonderFerris, with their daughters Ayla & Elodie. Photo / Supplied

Kirsty and Adam Ferris, owners of photography business WonderFerris, with their daughters Ayla & Elodie. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Reporter

Adam and Kirsten Ferris, owners of Auckland-based photography business WonderFerris, talk running a business alongside raising their young daughters, switching focus amid the Covid-19 pandemic and what the future has in store for growth.

What

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.