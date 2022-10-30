Computer Recycling expects to handle 2.5 million kilograms of e-waste this year. Photo / Supplied

Patrick Moynahan, managing director of Computer Recycling, talks how e-waste is harming the environment and why he used his personal savings to purchase and consolidate Computer Recycling.

What does your business do?

Computer Recycling is Aotearoa's leading electronic waste recycler. We specialise in technology reuse and recycling and are committed to eliminating e-waste from landfills around Aotearoa.

The process starts with people dropping off their e-waste to any of our three locations in the North Island, or at one of our Saturday community E-Days throughout Tāmaki Makaurau. From there, we sort through the waste at our Penrose warehouse, isolating any potentially hazardous items. Our team then dismantles electronics, sorts them via their many different materials, and ships them for export.

Any items which cannot be dismantled by hand are processed through our state-of-the-art machinery, the Blubox and MSS Optical Sorter.

For suitable computers, laptops and other IT equipment handed in, our secondary arm of the business called CR Tech refurbishes them for resale, giving them a second life in the community. Everything we do at Computer Recycling supports our mission to drive Aotearoa's circular economy.

What was the motivation to purchase Computer Recycling?

Waste and sustainability have always been a passion of mine. That's why I saw potential in the company and was fascinated by its unique processing system, specifically how materials were repurposed and reused.

I also recognised a gap in the New Zealand market which really motivated me. New Zealand is the only country in the OECD that doesn't have a national e-waste scheme or regulations banning e-waste from being dumped in landfills.

As a result, it's estimated that Kiwis produce 20kgs of e-waste per year, which is one of the highest amounts per capita on Earth. Our best guess suggests only a mere 2 per cent of it is recycled.

So in 2018, I acquired multiple businesses and consolidated Computer Recycling into what it is today, helping create a better Aotearoa for future generations to come.

Patrick Moynahan, managing director of Computer Recycling. Photo / Supplied

What were you doing before Computer Recycling?

Before Computer Recycling, I was a product specialist sales manager specialising in seismic expansion joint products. I've managed commercial supplier negotiations, represented companies at industry events, and negotiated the supply of materials for some of New Zealand's largest infrastructure projects – including Fletcher Construction, Auckland Motorway Alliance, and Auckland Harbour Bridge.

What products do you recycle?

Whether it's toasters or printers, we can essentially recycle anything with a plug.

A lot of people don't consider what happens to electronics, or waste in general once it's in the bin. This becomes more difficult with e-waste, which often contains toxic plastics and metals that can harm our environment. That's why it's important e-waste is properly disposed of, and where applicable, recycled.

How much recycling do you handle each year?

Since 2018 we've assisted Kiwis to responsibly dispose of and recycle more than 4.7 million kgs of electronic waste. In April this year we welcomed the country's first BLUBOX waste shredder and optical sorting machine, increasing our waste recycling capacity to a tonne per hour. This year we expect to handle 2.5 million kilograms of e-waste.

How big is your team?

We have 33 employees in our team, including both our warehouse and head office staff.

How much has the business grown since you took over?

Over the years, I've learnt how to centre a business on the environment while still delivering strong commercial outcomes. We've merged several companies to increase our business offering, expanding our reach and developing strong revenue streams.

By combining sustainability goals with business goals, we've been able to grow the business by 500 per cent in four years.

What's the major focus for the business right now?

Product stewardship is a huge focus for us right now. It's one thing to manufacture and sell a product, but there needs to be equal consideration for what happens to that product at the end of its life.

This year, we've been engaging with key Government stakeholders to advocate for industry regulation. Our hope is to have restrictions around e-waste dumping and systems that foster circular thinking when it comes to product development and manufacturing.

What challenges is the business and your industry facing at the moment?

Education around e-waste is a key challenge for both the business and industry. There is a lack of awareness on how e-waste is harming the environment, and around how to properly dispose of it. That's why we're always advocating for change and encouraging Kiwis to drop off their e-waste at our sites, where we can recycle it using best practice.

Inside Computer Recycling's Penrose warehouse. Photo / Supplied

What is the $1.5 million grant from the Ministry for the Environment and what are the funds contributing to?

In 2021, we were awarded a $1.5 million Ministry for the Environment Grant through Te Pūtea Whakamauru Para – The Waste Minimisation Fund. This was used to advance Aotearoa's recycling capability with our new world-leading Blubox technology, which we launched earlier this year.

Our Blubox machine is one of only eight in the world and enables us to divert thousands of tonnes of e-waste from Aotearoa's landfills each year. Blubox adds to our recycling capabilities by reducing the hours required for large-scale e-recycling, boosting our productivity, and the volume of recycled material.

Where do you see Computer Recycling in the next three to five years?

In the next few years, I see Computer Recycling having a larger team, greater recycling capability, and stronger presence in the sustainability space. I'd also hope that through our government relations, we'll gain more momentum in our mission to educate Kiwis on e-waste disposal and continue to reduce Aotearoa's e-waste to landfill.

What advice do you give others thinking about starting their own business?

When building a start-up, it's important to learn everything there is to know about the industry you're working in and the products you're selling.

You need to become the expert and know your business inside and out. This will give you the edge you need to understand how best to provide for your customers, partners, and team.