Strange Nature is traceable from grape to glass. Unlike many others, we are inspired to produce gin that is from a traceable and trusted source. We know precisely the sustainably farmed vineyard source of where our base grape spirit is derived from in Marlborough, then our juniper berries being sourced from Macedonia. Currently, New Zealand does not have a suitable climate to sustain the production of the juniper botanical.

We are also motivated to deliver a strangely wonderful experience with our gin. We wanted to bring something new and exciting to the category.

What were you doing before starting Strange Nature?

My first foray into beverage brands started 20 years ago working for big branded companies such as Coca-Cola and Beam Suntory (Jim Beam) and gaining a deep understanding of selling and marketing FMCG [fast-moving consumable goods] brands nationally. Then I moved into my first export role as export director at Giesen Wine, focused on Asia, Europe and US markets. Prior to joining Strange Nature, I worked in the NZ dairy industry with Westland Dairy Company, where I managed the commercial team that looked after their global retail network.

You’ve had some recent success at international wine awards. What can you tell us about those awards?

Established in 1969, the IWSC [International Wine and Spirit Competition] has a long history and tradition in the industry. The competition is well known globally among consumers and trade. Strange Nature has been successful over the last three years in securing high accolades for innovation, packaging and design. The 90/100 points and ‘outstanding gold’ is the first big acclaim for the quality and flavour profile of the gin itself.

How big is your team?

Strange Nature is a team of six, which spreads across operations, sales, marketing and strategy. All other areas of the business are outsourced, ie finance and HR. The team is spread across Blenheim, Christchurch and Sydney.

How have you funded the business to date?

The business is funded by the five shareholders. All profits are 100% reinvested back into the business.

Unlike other gins, Strange Nature is traceable from grape to glass.

What have been your biggest challenges in business?

Gin globally has seen a huge surge in consumer interest over the last five years, specifically in the $70-plus price category. Gin consumers understand the diversity that gin can bring to cocktails, pairing well with a broad range of drinks, from savoury, dirty martinis to sour drinks such as Tom Collins. What naturally comes with category growth are many new brands entering the market, which has resulted in an over-populated category, overlaid with a global living cost crisis and consumers watching spend. On both fronts, this has contributed to a challenging trading platform at times.

What have been your highlights in business so far?

We are proud in a short three years to now be available in over 600 bars, restaurants, shops and airports across NZ. Staying away from price activity but instead investing in sampling, marketing and ‘gift with purchase’ promotions has worked extremely well. Most recent quarterly data up to June 24 from AC Nielsen shows Strange Nature 700ml Gin as the third-largest NZ gin brand behind Scapegrace Classic and Black.

The largest revelation for the brand has been the success in the duty-free channel, it’s now available across 15 international airports around the world including Auckland, Sydney, Fiji and soon to be Singapore, Qatar and New Delhi. Duty-free provides a great shop front for brands, a luxury shopping environment with premium products that are affordable due to the removal of government duties and taxes.

Strange Nature has built global distribution quickly into domestic markets around the world and is now available to consumers in 10 countries including the UK, Australia, Singapore, Peru, Cook Islands, Samoa, Fiji, India, US and in the coming months Qatar.

What’s your advice for other budding entrepreneurs?

If you are serious about any business idea, I suggest slowing down and mapping out what success looks like. There was a two-year gap between that light-bulb moment and launching our brand, we had a long list of questions we needed answered before going live.

To achieve what we have over the last three years, we have needed to invest significant money into people, and just as importantly marketing initiatives that our trading partners require, to ensure Strange Nature is purchased by their customers.

Undoubtedly your family and close friends will naturally also be coming along for the ride, almost brand ambassadors that can do great work (unpaid) in telling your story. However, even more important than selling lots of gin, is that the business does not take over family life and time with friends. I am most content when I spend time with family and friends, even reducing time in the business to do this can ultimately result in better business results.