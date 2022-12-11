Voyager 2022 media awards
Small business: NZ glove maker Eagle Project challenging unexpectedly dirty industry

Eagle Project co-founder and CEO Steve Ardagh. Photo / Supplied

Steve Ardagh and Lynda Ronaldson, co-founders of Kiwi glove company Eagle Project, talk to the Herald about their journey to supply high-risk industries with quality and ethical gloves.

What does your business do?

Eagle Protect

