The idea came from my work at One NZ with One Good Kiwi. After working with about 90 charities, I saw how amazing these folks are — they’re doing awesome work but often aren’t great at marketing. As a marketer, it was tough to watch when I knew creativity could solve so many issues. So, I wanted to help bridge that gap.

You launched the website in late June, what has the response been like so far from charities and those looking to help?

The response has been fantastic! I wasn’t sure how many connections we’d make, but 80% of the initial charity needs were matched with marketers in the first week. Now it’s about spreading the word to more charities and marketers to keep the momentum going.

You have a day job as Brand Lead at One NZ, how much time have you invested in getting Creators Aotearoa off the ground and what’s that process been like?

Balancing my day job, being a mum, and being pregnant has been a challenge, but when you’re passionate about something, you find the time. I’ve put in a lot of my spare time but made sure to set things up efficiently, with automation and low admin, so it’s been manageable and really rewarding.

How many people are involved in the Creators Aotearoa team, is it just yourself?

It’s just me! I’ve had help from my network of marketing creatives, including my husband, to flesh out the idea and launch it, but otherwise, it’s a solo mission.

What challenges do you typically see facing not-for-profits when it comes to getting their message across to a broader audience?

Not-for-profits often have limited resources and experience in creative marketing, which leads to ineffective marketing or none at all. Creators Aotearoa helps by connecting them with professionals who might not have money to donate but have the skills and time to give.

In what ways can a “creator”, or marketer, provide help for a not-for-profit through Creators Aotearoa?

A creator can help with things such as PR planning, social media strategy, branding, designing, content creation and 101 advice! They find a Need on the Creators Aotearoa website, fill out the form to connect, and then work with the charity to make things happen.

I’m a creator, what’s the process involved for getting started connecting with a charity?

It’s pretty simple. Just find a charity need that inspires you on the Creators Aotearoa website, fill out the “Connect with a Need” form, and you’ll get an email from the charity with a detailed brief. Then you can engage with the charity, ask questions and start your work.

What would you like to see long-term come from the Creators Aotearoa platform?

I’d love for Creators Aotearoa to become the go-to place for charities needing marketing help. The big dream is to see more creative marketing in the charitable sector, which I believe would encourage more Kiwis to get involved with the causes.

What advice would you give to those looking to start a business or some form of project?

If you have a solution to a problem, just go for it! Keep it simple, use technology to stay efficient, and don’t be afraid to collaborate and ask for feedback. It can really boost your project’s success and impact.

