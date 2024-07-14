Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: How Creators Aotearoa is doing good for not-for-profits

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Jane King, founder of Creators Aotearoa.

Jane King, founder of Creators Aotearoa.

Last month Jane King launched her website Creators Aotearoa, which allows creatives to volunteer their time and expertise to help not-for-profits with their creative marketing.

King spoke to the Herald about how working with charities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business