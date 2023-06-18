Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Holiday Records brings vinyl manufacturing back to Aotearoa

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Holiday Records brought vinyl pressing back to Aotearoa for the first time since 1987. Photo / Supplied

Holiday Records brought vinyl pressing back to Aotearoa for the first time since 1987. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand said goodbye to home-pressed vinyl records in 1987 with the closure of EMI (previously His Master’s Voice) in Lower Hutt, Wellington. So when Ben Wallace wanted to press his folk band The Rambling’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business