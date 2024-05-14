Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

WorkSafe issues prohibition against Les Mills’ Egyptian-style film set: Lack of edge protection

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The concept design for the film set at Les Mills Auckland City. Photo / The Bakery Collective

The concept design for the film set at Les Mills Auckland City. Photo / The Bakery Collective

WorkSafe issued a prohibition notice for a towering Egyptian-themed temporary film set built on a gym car park because an inspector found the site broke safety rules, a spokesman said today.

The ban

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business