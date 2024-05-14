Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Battery issue delays Auckland’s first electric ferries

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
A concept image of one of Auckland's first two electric ferries.

A concept image of one of Auckland's first two electric ferries.

Aucklanders will have to wait a little longer to see some of the city’s ageing, noisy, polluting and increasingly breakdown-prone diesel ferries replaced by quiet, electric-powered models with mod-cons like indoor storage for e-bikes and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business