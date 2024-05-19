Small Business: FTN Motion gets its motor running

FTN Motion founders Luke Sinclair (left), Kendall Bristow and Saskia Thornton. Photo / Alastair McKenzie

Te Rapa-based electric motorcycle maker FTN Motion is gearing up for the release of its Streetdog80 bike and a push across the Tasman. The Herald caught up with co-founder Luke Sinclair.

What led you to found an electric motorcycle company?

A combination of a passion for motorcycles, a disdain for the outrageous amount of time Aucklanders waste driving back and forth from work every day, and a desire to put our engineering skills towards something that might inspire people in a small way to embrace a lower-emission future.

Why did you recently relocate from Wellington to larger digs in Hamilton?

The move to Hamilton was crucial for our commitment to keeping key component manufacture and assembly in New Zealand.

It streamlines operations logistically and gives us greater access to essential industry partners as we scale our exports into Australia and look beyond.

The $12,000, 82kg Streetdog (pictured) is rated the equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered motorcycle and has a top speed of 50km/h and a range of 80-100km in mixed driving conditions. A faster model, the Streetdog80, capable of up to 80km/h (but 20km less range) is due this year for about $14,500. Photo / Alastair McKenzie

Do you manufacture locally?

We currently do all assembly locally along with the manufacture of our key componentry — a first for a New Zealand motorcycle company at this scale.

Our Hamilton facility has been sized to produce up to 70 bikes per month.

We also work with global supply chain partners to source specialised automotive and EV hardware from Asia, North America and Europe.

How have you funded the business so far? Are there plans for more capital raising?

Funding has come primarily from local investors who are passionate about supporting local innovation.

We’ve recently completed our latest capital raising round, with an additional $2.6 million committed to the company.

We are currently tracking towards profitability, but we will likely open future investment opportunities to fund continued market expansion,

FTN Motion general manager Michel Roncara and founder Luke Sinclair with the Streetdog80 in Australia. The new model, which should be in customers' hands from October, will be the first production run for FTN Motion from its new Hamilton factory. Photo / Aaron Lam

Quite a few electric motorcycle start-ups have cropped up. What will make punters go for an FTN?

Our product quality sets us apart, with close attention to detail put into every aspect of each Streetdog.

Alongside this, we have built a close connection with our customers. Many of our early adopters were our first investors.

We are passionate about going above and beyond for our customer base, offering on-the-ground support and development in NZ.

The new FTN Motion headquarters in Hamilton. The bike in the front is the modified BMX bike that started the company's journey. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer, Waikato News

What’s your latest model?

We have just announced the Streetdog80, which maintains all the functionality and innovation of the classic Streetdog, but with a top speed of 80km/h. It has a bit more grunt to expand the map for riders wanting to go further and faster. Riders will be required to hold a motorcycle licence.

FTN Motion’s Streetdog motorcycle is named after co-founder Kendall Bristow’s dog Mac, who makes an appearance on the bike’s display when it’s turned on. The firm's initials stand for "f*** the norm". Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer, Waikato News

What are your expansion plans for the next year?

Our core focus is to continue providing expert support for our local customers and establish the Streetdog as the perfect electric commuter for Kiwis looking to trade four wheels for two.

We have now launched pre-sales in Australia and already have a fast-growing waiting list, with the concentrated populations of Australia’s cities and beach towns proving a great match for the Streetdog.