The Christmas Wonderland Store on Willis St in Wellington.

Christmas Wonderland Store owner Angela Vinnacia noticed a gap in Aotearoa’s high-end Christmas decoration market after moving back to Havelock North in Hawke’s Bay from Europe.

She says she wanted to bring the indulgence of Christmas abroad to Kiwis, and runs a pop-up shop in Willis St, Wellington for around five months a year. Vinnacia says the store fills a gap in the capital left by the closure of retailer Kirkcaldie & Stains, but says Kiwis aren’t ready for a year-round Christmas store just yet.

What is the Christmas Wonderland Store?

Christmas Wonderland is a store specialising in all things Christmas. I started the business in 2018 in Havelock North.

So much has changed since I opened. My online platform skyrocketed over the past four years, and this was due to the lockdown, especially as Aucklanders stayed in lockdown longer.

Why did you start the business?

I started Christmas Wonderland as I saw a gap in the market in Havelock North. I had been living in Europe with my husband and our two children, where everything about Christmas was overindulged.

Store windows were alive with lights and trees - many windows were so festive that at times while walking down the street, I’d think I was watching a Christmas theatrical show.

When we returned to New Zealand, the container which had my gorgeous Christmas decorations in it had been delayed, so I set out looking for good-quality glass ornaments to complement what I had in my container.

Angela Vinaccia started the Christmas Wonderland Store in Hawke's Bay after noticing a gap in the Kiwi market for high-end Christmas decorations.

Sadly, nothing made it home. That year it was very minimal: a spruce tree I picked up from an op-shop covered with thousands of fairy lights.

One thing led to another and I was given the opportunity to sell a beautiful English brandm so I decided within weeks to take the plunge, sign a four-month lease on a store in Havelock North and create a Christmas pop-up.

I needed more stock to create that wonderland. I am certainly not about doing anything in halves, so I flew to Auckland, met some New Zealand suppliers, ordered what I liked and had it delivered.

I honestly went into the Christmas industry hoping the range of products I purchased would be loved, and thankfully, they were.

I managed to link up with brands which have been made exclusive to Christmas Wonderland, and that’s where my point of difference is and has been. 85 per cent of my range is sourced from overseas suppliers.

Christmas Wonderland Store owner Angela Vinaccia says the closure of Kirkcaldie and Stains left a gap in Wellington's market for high-end Christmas decorations. Photo / NZME

How many months a year is the store open (physically and online)?

This year, I opened the store in Wellington on August 1, but that will change in 2024. It needs to be later, maybe September - ready for WOW (the World of Wearable Arts).

New Zealanders are just not ready for a full-year Christmas store. Online sales start in July and close December 19.

Where are your physical stores?

57 Willis St, Wellington. Sadly, I haven’t been able to secure a pop-up lease in Havelock North for the past three years, so Wellington has been my focus, where I have been so fortunate to have the same space.

How has trading this season compared with other years?

Trading this year hasn’t been down as much as I had anticipated. I am so lucky to have some amazing and loyal customers who return every year from all over the country, online and in person.

What trends have you noticed in retail this year?

The biggest trend this year has been the colour pink, thanks to the movie Barbie.

Red-and-white peppermint candy and gingerbread is also up there, along with the colour blue.

Vintage is returning to trees. I am also seeing a trend towards many having a second tree and indulging in themed trees, something I love.

Vinaccia says decorations from the Christmas Wonderland Store often become heirlooms.

What are your most popular products?

Across the board, I am starting to see many are buying quality as opposed to quantity. I am placed at the top end of the market, and the majority of the decorations that we sell are glass and become heirlooms.

How does Christmas-exclusive retailing in NZ compare to other countries?

Sadly it’s not as big as in, say, America, England, Australia or Europe. We are nowhere near where some of these countries are at.

The Americans love all things Christmas. However, they do celebrate Halloween in a much bigger way than Christmas, so I would have to say Christmas retail is by far the most popular in England and Europe.

What have your biggest challenges in business been?

I wish I was so much better at getting the Christmas Wonderland Store out to the New Zealand public, as I know so many people would love my range of products - there’s only one of me.

What is your biggest achievement?

Filling the gap Kirkcaldie & Stains left behind in Wellington. I feel a great achievement when customers enter the store and it’s WOW season.

Another point of difference is that I am a small business. I know many of my customers and take the time to try to text or email them with a thank you. Sending a personal message makes every one of my customers feel special, and that’s what Christmas is all about.

What are you planning for 2024?

I am so excited about what is ahead in 2024 for Christmas Wonderland. I will work on Christmas workshops, in-store Christmas get-togethers, blogs and much more.

Alka Prasad is an Auckland-based business reporter covering small business and retail.