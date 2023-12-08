Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity Entertainment shares fall after revising its guidance - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
SkyCity Entertainment declined 8c or 4.28 per cent to $1.79 after revising its guidance after five months' trading in the new financial year. Photo / Christine Cornege

SkyCity Entertainment declined 8c or 4.28 per cent to $1.79 after revising its guidance after five months' trading in the new financial year. Photo / Christine Cornege

The New Zealand sharemarket closed the week flat as it grappled with a slowing economy and a further earnings downgrade, this time from Sky City.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered admirably from its intraday low

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business