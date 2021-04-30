Sky, Spark Sport to share UFC rights

Results from another huge weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

Sky will have to share rights to UFC pay-per-view events with Spark Sport under a new deal, revealed by Spark this afternoon.

Previously, Sky had exclusive New Zealand rights to the mixed-martial-arts competition's pay-per-view fights.

Spark Sport will charge $39.95 for UFC pay-per-view events - the same price currently charged by Sky Sport and its streaming app Sky Sport Now.

The new arrangement will begin with the Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler clash on May 16.

New Sky CEO Sophie Moloney recently said her company was open to what she called "co-exclusive" deals which could provide value to her company's subscribers while helping to hold down costs.

UFC (the Ultimately Fighting Championship) has developed a global profile since 2016, when its Las Vegas-based parent company was bought out by group of investors led by Silver Lake partners - the US tech investment company founded in 1999 that has recently gained a sports focus through its UFC, Manchester City, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and now potentially NZ Rugby.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spark Sport, making the best of UFC available to more New Zealanders," UFC Australia and Zealand vice president Peter Kloczko said.

"Our pay-per-view events represent the pinnacle of our sport, where championship belts are contested and the most anticipated bouts featured, including those recently involving Israel Adesanya and Daniel Hooker, of New Zealand. Working with Spark Sport to distribute these events betters UFC's ability to deliver content to our fans."