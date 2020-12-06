Sky signs new Discovery deal, but loses some exclusivity

Sky has partially put fears to bed about Discovery's local plans by signing a new, expanded, multi-year deal with the US giant - but it has lost some of its exclusivity in the process.

Last week Discovery formally finalised its deal to buy MediaWorks TV, and said it would combine its Australian and New Zealand operations into one organisation "to increase scale across the region as a whole".

There has been a degree of industry speculation about what Discovery's expanded direct local presence could mean for its longstanding relationship with Sky TV.

But this morning, Sky said it reached a new, wider deal with Discovery - including expanded content for Sky On Demand, Sky Go and Neon, plus a new broadcast channel.

The agreement includes the Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Turbo, Living, Food Network and Animal Planet, as well as the launch of new channel Investigation Discovery (ID).

Clarke Gayford fronted Discovery's recent Shark Week documentary Shark Lockdown, shot in the Foveaux Strait. Photo / Supplied

Discovery Channel will also be made available to more Sky customers through a move from Sky's Entertainment Package to Sky's Starter Package.

However, not all Discovery content will be exclusive to Sky under the new deal. "We have exclusivity on the pay linear channels, and premier windows," a spokeswoman said.

That means Discovery content can't screen on Three or any other free-to-air broadcast channel in NZ. Online, is another story, however.

Discovery has also promised more local content, such as the recent Shark Lockdown, starring Clark Gayford, which screened on its Discovery Channel during its infamous Shark Week.

Sky would not immediately comment on the cost of the deal, or its exact duration.

The broadcaster has faced a more competitive content landscape recently, with Spark Sport grabbing Rugby World Cup and domestic cricket rights and, on the entertainment side, Disney, HBO and Showtime launching direct-to-the-consumer apps.

Clarke Gayford and Kina Scollay were in cages off the coast of Stewart Island during the filming of Shark Lockdown for Discovery Channel's Shark Week. Photo / File

In Disney's case, it has made its standalone Disney+ streaming service the exclusive home of most of its content, and pulled channels from Sky and other broadcasters around the world.

On Friday, Warner Bros announced it would stream its entire slate of new movies in 2021, at the same time they hit cinemas. Its HBO Max streaming app, launched in March, will be the vehicle for the studio's streaming.

Here, Sky has a "multi-year" exclusive deal with HBO that has prevented a local launch for its app. Sky has not revealed its duration, citing commercial sensitivity.

Sky shares closed Friday at 16.4c. The stock is down 62 per cent for the year.