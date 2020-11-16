Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sirma Karapeeva: Why NZ must reject protectionism

5 minutes to read

Damien O'Connor, Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Sirma Karapeeva

OPINION:

The Government's newly-minted Cabinet is undoubtedly facing the pressure to hit the ground running.

The challenges of Covid-19, a volatile global economy and signs of increasing protectionism all mean that speed of decision-making and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.