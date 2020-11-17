Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rural landlord NZRLC aims to raise $150m, sets sights on December listing

5 minutes to read

NZ Rural Land Co wants to invest in farms, starting with highly indebted dairy properties. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Newly-formed New Zealand Rural Land Co (NZRLC) expects to raise up to $150m through an initial public offer to invest in agricultural land once it lists on the NZX next month.

Post-listing, the company plans

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.