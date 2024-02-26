Sir John Key to step down as ANZ NZ chair, leave ANZ Group board

Sir John Key is stepping down as the chair of ANZ NZ. Photo / Greg Bowker

Sir John Key is to retire from the Australian and New Zealand boards of ANZ.

Key joined the ANZ boards in 2017 after stepping down as New Zealand’s Prime Minister. He became chair of the ANZ NZ board in 2018.

He will leave the boards on March 14 and be replaced by Scott St John.

St John will join the NZ board as chair on the same day, and join the Australian board on March 25.

ANZ Group chair Paul O’Sullivan said Key had made an enormous contribution to the bank.

“Sir John has made an enormous contribution to ANZ with his unparalleled international business and political experience playing a critical role in our ongoing success.

O’Sullivan said the board would miss Key’s wise counsel, global insights and good humour, and it wished Key and his family the very best for the future.

“Scott St John’s deep business experience, particularly in financial markets, makes him an ideal replacement for Sir John as Chair of ANZ New Zealand.

“He has served admirably on the ANZ New Zealand board since 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him to the Group Board next month.”

Key said he was proud to have played his part in making ANZ a better company.

“While it’s the right time for me to step back on my commitments, I know ANZ is in a strong position and that Scott St John will be an outstanding chair of ANZ New Zealand and director of ANZ Group.”

St John is a former CEO of First NZ Capital - now called Jarden - and is chair of Mercury NZ, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and sits on the boards of Fonterra and Next Foundation.

St John said it was a privilege to succeed Sir John as chair of ANZ New Zealand.

“I’m looking forward to also contributing to the Group Board as we continue efforts to make ANZ better for our customers and the community.”