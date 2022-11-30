Sir John Key says the opportunity from Oritain Global was too good to refuse. Photo / Greg Bowker Visuals

Sir John Key will join a forensic and data science company’s board of directors.

Oritain Global this morning said the former prime minister’s appointment would take effect on January 1.

“I get requests from incredible Kiwi entrepreneurs doing awesome things all over the world, and this was one I had to say yes to,” Key said.

Key said his “personal mission” for the next 10 years was to help local companies become world leaders in technology.

He said he also wanted to help local firms deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that made a positive difference.

Oritain said its science could pinpoint the exact area a product or raw material comes from, within metres.

It said it protected the brands of New Zealand companies including Silver Fern farms, Sanford, the a2 Milk company and Pyramid Valley wines, as well as global companies such as Patagonia and Lacoste.

“Sir John is not only a successful politician but also an experienced business leader whose guidance will be vital in Oritain’s next chapter of growth and success,” Oritain Global chief executive Grant Cochrane said.

The company said it aligned with Key’s vision of helping New Zealand be world leaders in technology and creating job opportunities.