Singapore Airlines doubles down on luxury with new A350 First Class and Business Class seats

These are the same seat designs that will feature on Singapore Airlines’ next-generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft, but are now delayed until 2026 at the earliest.

Premium Economy Class and Economy Class cabins will also be refreshed to enhance the travel experience for customers.

Complementing the cabin products, the next version of SIA’s in-flight entertainment (IFE) system will offer greater personalisation.

First Class and Business Class seats will also feature new in-flight entertainment screens.

The first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft is expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR variant will follow in the first quarter of 2027. The entire programme is targeted for completion by the end of 2030.

Singapore Airlines has four First Class seats in its Boeing 777 planes and six suites on its A380 double-decker planes.

The A350-900 aircraft would be progressively introduced to its Singapore-to-Auckand and Christchurch flights.

Singapore Airlines’ chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the changes were the result of six years of engaging passengers.

“The new First Class and Business Class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board.

The aircraft will be retrofitted by SIA Engineering in Singapore.

After the retrofit, the 34 A350-900 long-haul aircraft will be configured with 42 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy Class seats, and 192 Economy Class seats.

The seven A350-900ULR aircraft — which don’t have Economy seats — will now be fitted with four First Class seats, 70 Business Class seats, and 58 Premium Economy Class seats.

