Singapore Airlines doubles down on luxury with new A350 First Class and Business Class seats

Singapore Airlines is spending S$1.1 billion ($1.4b) on installing new long-haul cabins aboard its 41 Airbus A350 aircraft, including those flying to New Zealand.
As part of the revamp, the airline will introduce a First-Class cabin to its seven A350-900ULR aircraft used on the world’s longest routes, including Singapore to New York.
Singapore Airlines’ big cabin upgrade comes as other airlines are also transforming front cabins of long-haul planes, with Emirates’ new A350 cabins about to be revealed, Cathay Pacific now installing its Aria suites on existing planes and Air NZ overhauling its Business Premier cabins; first on its current Dreamliners and then on new ones from the end of next year.
Singapore Airlines says its Business Class seats will offer greater levels of privacy, comfort, and convenience.
These A350-900 First Class and Business Class products ‘‘are designed from the ground up, with a spacious layout and ergonomic elements,’' the airline says but is so far releasing few details of the programme.