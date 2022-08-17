Simon Bridges during his last media conference at Parliament on May 4. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former National party leader Simon Bridges has stepped onto the business stage this morning as chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, declaring himself "fiercely non-partisan".

Speaking to the annual conference of Certified Practising Accountants in the Asia-Pacific, Bridges praised the Prime Minister for her handling of sensitive diplomatic relations with China.

He also commended the Reserve Bank for moving first in the world to lift interest rates and tackle inflation.

But he gave the Government a serve on its handling of the skills shortages facing business.

The latest survey of chamber members showed that was far and away their biggest issue, he said.

The results were sobering, he said.

The survey found that 83 per cent of businesses have or will increase prices and 88 per cent said profitability was under threat.

The number one issue was "skills, skills, skills."

Bridges acknowledged that was currently a global issue for business.

"I've just returned from the UK - where we saw last night that inflation has topped 10 per cent. I saw the same worker shortages there," he said.

"We are in a world where there is a real battle for talent.

"If our settings are less welcoming than other countries like Australia, Canada US and the UK ... we'd expect them to get the best talent and get higher growth."

Lack of ability to hire from overseas was the key issue for business right now, he said.

"Policies around open pathways to residency are vital."

The Government had a "laudable aspiration to lift wages" and get the most vulnerable New Zealanders into work, he said.

But Bridges said forcing up wages without productivity growth just led to increased prices and lower profitability.

"Whether it's Government policy or the consistent inability of Immigration NZ to process the applications they are getting - somehow the businesses can't access the skilled workers they need."

There seemed to be a divide between Government rhetoric on immigration and delivery, he said.

For business, talk of an open-border policy was not the lived experience.

"The message is clear. It is a global issue, but if we want recovery in New Zealand, rather than recession, the Government can provide a band-aid for business now.

"They can do that by making it more welcoming for immigrants to get working visas."

Bridges said he was hearing about businesses that were responding to lack of staff by "just doing less".

"In an environment of low growth this is far from desirable," he said.

He gave credit to the Reserve Bank for being early to raise rates - and echoed the view of local economists: that New Zealand could avoid recession.

Bridges warned about the risk of a Chinese economic slowdown and praised the PM for her handling of difficult diplomatic issues.

Asked about politics, he said: "I can say with complete honesty and candour that I don't miss it."

National MP Simon Bridges receiving a hug from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after his valedictory speech in Parliament in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He added: "Being with the chamber means no longer having partisan colours. We're fiercely non-partisan which means we can focus on policy issues."

He said he hoped to develop a strong working relationship with local and central government.

"So, please, Government, when you're dealing with these issues involve us. Partnerships work best."

Bridges also acknowledged Michael Barnett who stepped down as Chamber CEO this month after many years of service.