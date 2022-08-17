Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Simon Bridges declares himself 'non-partisan' as he steps onto business stage

3 minutes to read
Simon Bridges during his last media conference at Parliament on May 4. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Bridges during his last media conference at Parliament on May 4. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Former National party leader Simon Bridges has stepped onto the business stage this morning as chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, declaring himself "fiercely non-partisan".

Speaking to the annual conference of Certified Practising Accountants

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.