Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Silversea’s Barabara Muckermann: Why demand for cruises with 24/7 caviar remains strong

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
The first look at Silversea's Silver Nova, set to debut in August 2023. Video / Supplied

Ultra-luxury cruise company Silversea is seeing no sign of any slowdown in demand as its wealthy clientele weather a souring global economy and “revenge travel” continues to drive demand.

The company returned to Australasia during

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business