Silvermoon Jewellers in liquidation: Who’s owed money?

Silvermoon Jewellers went into voluntary liquidation last week. Photo / Google

The first liquidator’s report on jeweller Silvermoon shows the company owes more than $6 million to creditors, Inland Revenue and staff in wages.

Silvermoon Jewellers, trading as Keeper’s Quarter & Co. Limited, went into citing an “arduous battle” against economic conditions.

