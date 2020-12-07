Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Shrinking market: Law change cost was too high, says former high cost lender

7 minutes to read

Lenders have adjusted their rates after a clampdown on high-cost lenders. Photo / 123RF

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

A former high-cost lender says the introduction of loan interest rate caps has resulted in job losses in the industry and a spike in financial exclusion for Kiwis.

But the umbrella arm of New Zealand's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.