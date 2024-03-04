Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Shrinkflation 101: The economics of smaller groceries

New York Times
By Jeanna Smialek
6 mins to read
Companies are downsizing products without downsizing prices. Photo / Getty Images

Have you noticed your grocery products shrinking? Here’s how that gets counted - and what gets missed - in inflation data.

Grocery store shoppers are noticing something amiss. Air-filled bags of chips. Shrunken soup cans.

