Should everyone earn their pay rise?

Mozart and Haydn were composing string quartets 250 years ago, when the Industrial Revolution was in its infancy. Since then, the scale of the world economy has increased at least 100-fold and material living standards in Western Europe have grown at least 20 times over.
Our ability to travel, build, calculate, communicate or simply produce food has been transformed beyond recognition. And yet the productivity of a live recital of Haydn’s Emperor Quartet hasn’t budged: it still takes four musicians between 25 and 30 minutes to play.
This is the essence of what has become known as “the Baumol effect” or, more dishearteningly, “Baumol’s cost disease”. The basic problem was laid out by economists William Baumol and William Bowen in Performing Arts, the Economic Dilemma in 1966, amid much hand-wringing about the perception that the performing arts were ridden with waste and mismanagement. Whether or not that was true, Baumol and Bowen argued, “The basic difficulty arises, not from any of these sources, but from the basic structure of live performance.”
The Baumol effect describes the challenge that arises when some sections of the economy are rapidly advancing while others are standing still. If you would like to listen to people play Haydn live, you will probably need to pay them a competitive wage. And in a flourishing economy, what counts as a competitive wage is always increasing. If the productivity of musicians doesn’t change, but their wages keep growing to keep pace with the rest of the economy, then paying people to perform Haydn is going to feel more and more like an expensive luxury.
But that is not why the Baumol effect is on people’s lips today. The concern now is not the price of a night at the concert hall, but the cost of healthcare, social care and education. Instead of a cellist, think of a nurse changing a dressing on a wound, or a care worker helping a person with dementia get dressed in the morning, or a kindergarten teacher instilling some of the basics of reading and counting to a class of 4-year-olds. To demand that these people become more productive feels like the same sort of basic error as insisting that the string quartet play louder and faster. Perhaps it cannot or should not be done.