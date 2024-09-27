Should everyone earn their pay rise?

If the Baumol effect is to blame for the woes of public services, we have a choice. We can let the wages of public sector workers fall behind and, over time, lose some of the best of them. We can hope that labour-intensive services, from care work to classical concerts, will be performed on a voluntary or semi-voluntary basis. Or we can decide that, much like live performances of Haydn, we don’t need them as much as once we did.

Alternatively, we can agree the increased cost is something we are prepared to pay for. After all, the Baumol effect is a direct consequence of productivity gains elsewhere in the economy. By definition, it implies that the money is available to pay those higher wages.

Is this story really a good explanation of what is happening to the UK’s struggling NHS or public services more generally? Should we all be paging through our Baumol and Bowen to understand the problem?

Only up to a point. A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), published in May, finds that between 1997 and 2019, public sector productivity grew at 0.2% a year, while in the private sector the productivity growth rate of a broadly comparable measure was 0.8%. Average wages of full-time employees, on the other hand, grew at the same rate in public and private sectors. So far, so Baumol-ish.

But the recent travails of the NHS cannot be laid at the feet of the Baumol effect. Ben Zaranko, one of the authors of the IFS report, suggests that since 2020 the key elements have been the strain of the pandemic and the consequences of a long period of under-investment in capital and management capability. To the extent that this is a story of a string quartet, it’s a group of five stressed musicians trying to organise and promote their own concerts, while sharing three threadbare instruments.

The Baumol effect is a useful rebuttal to those who assume that every worker must “earn” their pay rises by becoming more productive. That’s nonsense; they can always earn their pay by quitting and doing something else.

Still, while we shouldn’t dogmatically insist public sector wages cannot rise unless public sector productivity rises in lockstep, we shouldn’t be too quick to accept the strictures of Baumol’s string quartet. By assumption, Baumol and Bowen ruled out the idea that musicians might record their performances or use amplification to reach larger audiences. They were focused only on traditional live performances and the cost of those performances. Fine. But it would be unwise simply to assume that nothing can be done to raise the productivity of doctors and teachers.

In any case, the Baumol effect is best seen as a good-news story. It is a tale in which parts of the economy become dramatically more productive. Indeed, even if every part of the economy enjoys productivity gains, Baumol effects will apply to the extent that some are increasing productivity faster than others. Those who fret about the Baumol effect should perhaps fret more about the alternative: slow productivity growth everywhere. That is all too easy to imagine.

