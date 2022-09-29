Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sharply weaker Kiwi poses added inflation challenge for RBNZ

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. The central bank is likely to raise its official cash rate by half a percentage point to 3.50 per cent on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. The central bank is likely to raise its official cash rate by half a percentage point to 3.50 per cent on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New Zealand dollar's rapid fall is shaping up to be a headache for the Reserve Bank as it struggles to wrangle the inflation genie back into its bottle.

Like nearly all currencies, the kiwi

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.