Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Shares peak in popularity ahead of market tumbling - FMA survey

3 minutes to read
FMA boss says long-term investors should hold their nerve. Photo / NZME

FMA boss says long-term investors should hold their nerve. Photo / NZME

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

The portion of New Zealanders who have invested in shares has overtaken the portion who have put money in term deposits, according to a survey commissioned by the Financial Market Authority.

A quarter of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.