Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

SFO opens investigation after pensioner found she didn't own her home

3 minutes to read
Sandra Rosolowski, 75, was shocked to discover her name wasn't on the title of her home and she was saddled with a $1 million mortgage. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Sandra Rosolowski, 75, was shocked to discover her name wasn't on the title of her home and she was saddled with a $1 million mortgage. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A former Lamborghini-driving businessman whose alleged schemes have cost Auckland homeowners and investors millions is now under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

A spokesman for the office announced yesterday: "An SFO investigation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.