A conviction on any charges Singh faced would be grounds for disqualification of his security certificate.

The Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act is used to regulate the industry and outlines grounds for disqualification.

A person ordered by a court to be detained in a hospital for mental conditions meets the grounds to be disqualified.

So does anyone ever ordered by a court to be detained in a penal institution following conviction who has not since had that conviction quashed.

“While Mr Singh has not been convicted, he has left the country and is avoiding facing up to charges,” McConnell added.

“He was also advised that unless he requested a hearing, the police complaint would be dealt with on the papers.”

“On the papers” generally means a hearing based on written material not requiring a person’s physical attendance.

“Singh has neither responded to the police complaint nor asked for a hearing into the complaint,” McConnell said.

“Based on the information before me I conclude that Mr Singh is no longer suitable to work as a security guard.”

Singh’s certificate of approval was cancelled.

